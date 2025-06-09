Global alarm over food and water

[Photo: MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND WATERWAYS/ FACEBOOK]

Water shortages and food security risks took centre stage as Agriculture and Waterways Minister Tomasi Tunabuna attended the 2026 Global Forum for Food and Agriculture in Berlin.

The forum brought together more than 60 agriculture ministers and senior global officials. It is the world’s largest meeting of agriculture leaders.

The theme was Water. Harvests. Our Future, selected by German Federal Minister Alois Rainer.

Tunabuna said water underpins life and economic activity. He said clean water access was tied to the right to food.

He warned that more than two billion people face water stress. He said climate change, population growth, pollution and weak water management are driving the crisis.

Tunabuna said agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture face rising competition for water. He said this threatens food security and nutrition.

He noteS that agriculture is the world’s biggest water user. He added that it also supports ecosystems and the water cycle.

He said agriculture must lead sustainable water management. He called for cooperation and compromise.

Tunabuna said water was rising on the global agenda. He pointed to the UN Water Action Decade and the 2023 UN Water Conference.

He said momentum was building toward the 2026 UN Water Conference.

In supporting the GFFA Communiqué, he stressed water, food and nutrition security for Pacific communities.

The Minister said crop diversity and stronger livestock, fisheries and aquaculture systems are vital.

Tunabuna also stated that these efforts support resilient bio-economies. He said they align with the 2030 Agenda and the Pact for the Future.

Young farmers also joined the forum. They presented a declaration on the future of agriculture.

