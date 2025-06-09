FWCC condemns corporal punishment in schools

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre strongly condemns all forms of corporal punishment in schools, saying violence against children can never be justified as discipline.

FWCC says corporal punishment harms a child’s physical and emotional well-being and goes against Fiji’s legal and human rights obligations.

Children have the right to be protected from all forms of violence, especially in schools, where they should feel safe, supported, and respected.

Under the Child Welfare Act 2010, teachers are mandatory reporters, meaning they have a legal and ethical duty to identify, report, and prevent harm to children.

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As a signatory to the Convention on the Rights of the Child, Fiji is required to protect children from physical or mental violence.

Corporal punishment undermines this commitment and sends the wrong message about how to manage behavior.

FWCC stresses that assault against children must never be excused or ignored.

Schools must remain safe spaces where children can learn without fear, and parents should trust that their children are protected while at school.

The Centre urges Fiji to adopt positive, non-violent approaches to discipline, including counselling, teacher training, and stronger collaboration between parents, teachers, and communities.

FWCC calls on the government and relevant institutions to fully enforce protections for children. Any actions that harm children must not be justified, overlooked, or treated lightly.

Responses, including disciplinary and legal actions, must reflect the seriousness of violence and priorities the protection of vulnerable children.