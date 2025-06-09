Four friends walk their way to a new life

Four friends who walked all the way from Cunningham to Suva in search of employment in March found an opportunity to obtain an education instead.

Twenty-three-year-old Ilisapeci Uluivuiya and her friends were unable to find the opportunities they were looking for at the time but came across a post online about Aruka Fiji, a non-governmental organization piloting a program.

Yesterday, they graduated with a certificate from the ILOI Capacity Development Programme, alongside six other youths who once called the streets their home.

Article continues after advertisement

The group shares a home in Cunningham, cared for by Uluivuya’s uncle, who opened his home to youths from all walks of life.

Uluivuiya says the common trend among the group was to stay at the house during the day and return to the streets at night.

She added that through the encouragement of her uncle, they finally had the courage to pursue opportunities outside street life.

Uluivuiya says she is grateful to Aruka Fiji for the opportunity to turn their lives around and hopes to inspire other youths in similar situations.

“We all live under one roof; my uncle opened his home to all of us. He always encouraged us to leave the house and look for education and job opportunities. So, 4 months ago we decided to walk all the way from Cunningham to town. We asked around for work, but no luck. Then we saw the opportunity online to undertake the program at Aruka, Fiji, and we are truly grateful.”

Chief Guest and Member of Parliament Lynda Tabuya has called for a multifaceted approach to reintegrate street dwellers back into their communities.

ARUKA Fiji assures this won’t be their last program, as they remain committed to supporting youth, with more initiatives already planned.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.