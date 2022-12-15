First set of final results released

The Fijian Elections Office has released the first set of final results for the 2022 General Election.
The People’s Alliance currently leads with 654 votes, Fiji First with 257 votes, Social Democratic Liberal Party with 104 votes and Unity Fiji with 67 votes.
National Federation Party so far has 39 votes, We Unite Fiji Party with 12 votes, Fiji Labour Party has 10 votes, New Generation Party has 4 votes and All People’s Party has 4 votes.
Independent Candidate Rajesh Sharma has 4 votes.
These are the final results from 28 stations that has been counted from a total of 2,071 stations.
Meanwhile, seven candidates from the People’s Alliance are in the top 10 spots in the first set of final results of the 2022 General Election.
People’s Alliance leader, Sitiveni Rabuka leads the pack with 181 votes, ahead of FijiFirst leader, Voreqe Bainimarama 174.
PA candidates, Vatimi Rayalu, Siromi Turaga are third and fourth with 53 and 49 votes respectively.
Fellow candidates from PA, Tomasi Tunabuna has 38 votes, Maciu Katamoto has so far collected 34 followed by Lynda Tabuya with 33 votes.
SODELPA candidate and former Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner, Ifereimi Vasu has 31 votes with Unity Fiji Party leader, Savenaca Narube with 28 votes.
28 of the total 2,017 polling stations have so far been counted.