First set of final results released

The Fijian Elections Office has released the first set of final results for the 2022 General Election.

The People’s Alliance currently leads with 654 votes, Fiji First with 257 votes, Social Democratic Liberal Party with 104 votes and Unity Fiji with 67 votes.

National Federation Party so far has 39 votes, We Unite Fiji Party with 12 votes, Fiji Labour Party has 10 votes, New Generation Party has 4 votes and All People’s Party has 4 votes.

Independent Candidate Rajesh Sharma has 4 votes.

These are the final results from 28 stations that has been counted from a total of 2,071 stations.