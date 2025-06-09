Fiji tourism earnings reach $918.4m in September quarter

[file photo]

Fiji’s tourism sector recorded a 25.7% increase in earnings for the September quarter of 2025, reaching $918.4 million, up from $730.8 million in the same period last year.

According to Fiji Bureau of Statistics Chief Executive Officer, Kemueli Naiqama, earnings were also 23.4% higher than the June quarter of 2025, reflecting strong growth in visitor spending.

He says Australia remained the top contributor, generating $431.4 million (47%), followed by New Zealand with $246.2 million (26.8%), the USA $98 million (10.7%), and Pacific Islands $33.5 million (3.6%). Together, these markets accounted for 88.1% of total tourism earnings.

Naiqama says the figures are based on estimated daily visitor spend and total visitor days, highlighting Fiji’s growing appeal as a key international destination.

