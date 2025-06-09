Fiji pushes forward on disability inclusion

Fiji has made progress in promoting inclusion for people living with disabilities, but advocates say more awareness and action are needed at every level.

Setareki Macanawai, President of the Fiji Disabled People’s Federation, highlighted the need for continued efforts while officiating the national celebration in Labasa.

He says this year’s message is clear: there is ability in every disability.

“You are able because of the God-given gifts and potential that you have. Disability does not define us. Disability need not limit us. Our disability is not our identity. I’ve proven that, so can you.”

Macanawai stressed that disability inclusion requires collective action, not just the efforts of one person, organization, or department.

Ana Tuiova, President of the Fiji Council of Special Educators, said children are gaining confidence and exposure to social inclusion.

“We are not only providing awareness but also showcasing abilities, skills, and talents, paving the way for independent living and future careers. This was highlighted through placards as we rocked Labasa Town with an awareness march this morning. Our schools also displayed the programs they run for their students.”

The celebration, held on International Day for Persons with Disabilities, focused on fostering disability-inclusive societies to advance social progress.

Hundreds of students, educators, and disability champions marched through Labasa Town, showcasing the skills and talents of children as Fiji works toward a more inclusive and empowered society.

