FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m

The Fiji Roads Authority has been allocated $348.9m in the 2020/2021 budget, an increase of $72.4m from the last financial year.

This amount was up from $276.5m in government’s COVID-19 Response Budget, with $70m allocated for road rehabilitation.

This is part of the government’s approach towards infrastructure development.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says new procedures will be introduced for the effective and efficient execution of certain infrastructure projects.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that by maintaining the rapid pace of expansion of our national network of infrastructure, we not only put people in jobs, we ensure our comeback is built on a rock-solid foundation of new infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Economy Minister also touched on the progress of construction projects.

Sayed-Khaiyum says to fast-track of the progress of construction projects, the government allocated funding for what they call “shovel-ready” sites –– ones where much of, if not all of, the necessary planning and prep work has already been done.

He says the notable symbols of our national progress cannot be lost to the pandemic adding that the work must go on –– and by keeping the construction industry humming, the government is sustaining and creating jobs and preparing to emerge from this crisis looking not desolate, but in pristine condition.

“The Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport has established a building permits evaluation committee to ensure all applications are processed within 60 days of the date of submission, establishing a single source for all aspects of applications and a speedy turn-around for approval.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says a 20-year-tax holiday or up to 60 percent tax deduction on renovation will be imposed to investors who venture to build or upgrade hospitals.