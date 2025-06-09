Fiji asks New Zealand for SmartGate access

Minister for Immigration Viliame Naupoto says Fiji is interested in enabling ePassport access through New Zealand’s SmartGate system – similar to the arrangement already in place with Australia.

During his meeting with New Zealand’s Minister for Customs, Casey Costello, in Suva, Naupoto stated that this will streamline the travel experience for Fijian passport holders and support more efficient border control processes.

The two ministers also exchanged views on strengthening collaboration to combat transnational crimes, including drug and human trafficking.

They highlighted that there is a need to improve mechanisms for real-time data sharing and coordinated border intelligence.

They also stressed the importance of a united regional response to growing threats such as cybercrime and irregular migration.

Minister Costello reaffirmed New Zealand’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Fiji, acknowledging Fiji’s central role in Pacific border security.

She says that improved information exchange and the sharing of best practices between agencies would be key to lifting both nations’ ability to respond swiftly and effectively to evolving border challenges.

