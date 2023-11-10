Fiji Airways secures two accolades

[Source: Fiji Airways/Facebook]

Fiji Airways is closing off the airline award season on a high with two prestigious accolades in the APEX Passenger Choice Awards for 2024.

The national airline has been honored with the coveted awards of best entertainment in the South Pacific and best seat comfort in the region.

Upon receiving the award, Managing Director and CEO of Fiji Airways, Andre Viljoen says being recognized by the esteemed guests gives them the motivation to do even better and offer an exceptional Fijian experience at every touchpoint of the journey.

Article continues after advertisement

Viljoen has also announced that they will be launching a content streaming solution for flights on the Boeing 737-NG and ATR aircraft.

He adds that guests on the aircraft will be able to stream the full suite of the inflight entertainment catalogue directly to their personal devices from December this year, while business class guests will also receive a new generation iPad Pro with the full content suite for their use for the duration of the flight.

Viljoen says the national carrier remains focused on inspiring and motivating travelers by offering unparalleled service, ensuring passenger satisfaction, and creating unforgettable moments.