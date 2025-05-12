FHRADC concerned over alleged abuse of migrant workers

[File Photo]

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has expressed serious concern over allegations of human rights violations involving 26 Bangladeshi migrant workers employed by a supermarket in the Central Division.

Thirteen workers have lodged complaints with the Commission, claiming non-compliance with their employment contracts, non-provision of food, denial of medical care, physical abuse, inhumane treatment, and threats of retaliation.

The workers report that they have not received wages for an extended period, leaving them without food or means to send remittances back to their families in Bangladesh.

FHRADC says many of the workers had paid up to $12,000 each to recruitment agents, often through loans they are unable to repay.

The Commission has requested the employer to provide immediate food rations and other essential items to the affected workers.

FHRADC emphasizes that employers are responsible for the well-being of migrant workers, including providing food, shelter, healthcare, and safeguarding their mental and physical health.

Some workers have expressed psychological distress, with a few indicating thoughts of self-harm due to mistreatment and debt.

The workers also allege that they were warned not to report their situation to the authorities under threat of imprisonment.

The Commission says they are in discussions with the Minister for Employment, Productivity, and Workplace Relations, and the Minister for Immigration.

A meeting is scheduled to take place this week to discuss possible interventions.

The Commission is urging employers of their duty to care for migrant workers, ensuring they are not a burden on the government.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka had visited the workers earlier this month and has directed the relevant ministers to investigate the matter.

