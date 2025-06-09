Female entrepreneurs learn tax about compliance

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service FRCS

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service FRCS is celebrating a major milestone for small businesses in the Western Division.

At its annual MSME Day event, FRCS recognized 50 local Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises for their progress in tax and customs compliance.

Minister for Women Children and Social Protection, Shashi Kiran, commended FRCS for training over 1,200 rural women to use online tax systems, helping them navigate complex tax and customs procedures.

“The Fiji Revenue and Custom Services data that shows that 28,570 active registered women taxpayers in the micro-entrepreneur category have turnover of up to 50,000 per year. 3,110 women in the small entrepreneur category who have turnover between 50 to 300,000 per year and 357 women at the medium entrepreneur level who have turnover of 300 to 1.25 million a year.”

Kiran say a high number of women are actively contributing to the economy through micro and medium-sized businesses.

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has stepped up efforts to support rural women entrepreneurs with tax training and digital tools.

Jiuwa Duri a graduate expressed her appreciation in being part of the event, especially after gaining knowledge about taxation through the training.

“I don’t know anything about taxation until we come to learn, and we go on training, and they come up and tell us. And now, we are fortunate enough that we can do our own. We know what we have to do, applying taxation.”

This highlights the government’s commitment to a diverse, resilient economy where MSMEs drive growth and reduce poverty.

