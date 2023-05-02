FDB grants permanent contracts, increases retirement age

The Fiji Development Bank office.

The Fiji Development Bank has announced that it will be offering permanent contracts to all of its employees, while also raising the retirement age from 55 to 60 years.

The decision was made in accordance with the government’s plan to phase out contract-based employment from public service and statutory bodies.

FDB Board chairman Damend Gounder states the move is a reflection of the bank’s commitment to job security and stability for its employees. He added that the decision to increase the retirement age is a progressive move that will benefit both the bank and its staff.

Saud Minam, the Chief Executive Officer of FDB, has welcomed the decision and reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to becoming an employer of choice.

He emphasized the importance of the bank’s employees in driving the success of the organization and vowed to continue to work with them and the Board to provide exceptional service to customers and contribute to Fiji’s economic growth.

Minam adds that FDB’s decision to grant permanent contracts and raise the retirement age is seen as a positive step towards creating a better work environment and ensuring job security for its employees.