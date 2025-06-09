FBOS emphasizes on independence of work

file photo

Fiji Bureau of Statistics CEO Kemueli Naiqama has highlighted the significance of separating independence body from political interference.

Speaking at the MICS plus Launch yesterday Naiqama highlighted the vital role of impartial and accessible statistics in supporting development.

He further highlighted the need to separate political influence from statistical data, ensuring information is relevant and available for all sectors of society.

“However, it is important to understand that politics should be set aside and the need of statistics, the way it needs to be utilized for all uses, so that statistics is relevant and is accessible to all uses.”

He thanked UNICEF for their continued partnership and stressed the bureau’s commitment to producing credible data free from bias.

