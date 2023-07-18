Engineers Fiji rejects building code draft

Engineers Fiji has rejected the new proposed Fiji National Building Code draft.

Secretary, Roveen Permal claims the draft, in its current form is a confusing document with significant technical errors.

Permal adds the project should be managed by code experts from Australia and New Zealand with local registered engineers, rather than Canadian firm, Wavefront Planning and Design.

“They were trying to design it for tsunamis, like if you start designing it for tsunamis, everything in this country will be non-compliant. They trying to design buildings for floodwaters. The idea is not to build a building on floodwater.”

Permal adds they have expressed their views to the Asian Development Bank, which initiated the project in partnership with the Fijian government to update the current national building code.

Canada-based company, Wavefront Planning and Design is managing the project together with a joint task group consisting of 37 representatives from government ministries and the private sector.

According to the government, the new building code will focus on sustainable building design and climate resilience.

FBC News has sent questions to the Ministry of Infrastructure regarding an update on the Fiji National Building Code.