Drug exhibits case moved to High Court

[Photo: Mollyn Nakabea]

The Suva Magistrates Court has granted an application to transfer the case of Jiuta Raibevu to the High Court.

It is alleged that Raibevu and another person interfered with 39.5 kilograms of cocaine exhibits that were reported missing from the High Court registry between March 2023 2021 and September 15, 2026.

Raibevu was produced before Magistrate Sufia Hamza this morning, where he sought to change his legal representation.

He will now be represented by lawyer Ulamila Vakalalabure.

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The court directed the defence to file a notice of appointment of solicitor to formally notify the court of the change in counsel.

The defence has also been directed to file a bail application, with the prosecution to respond.

The accused is charged with one count of interfering with evidence and one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The matter will be called at the Suva High Court on November 20th.

However, Raibevu will reappear before the Suva Magistrates Court on November 6th for the bail application.