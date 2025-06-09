Don’t rush Constitutional reform says President

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has urged Fiji’s legal community to ensure that upcoming constitutional reforms are transparent, inclusive, and shaped by the people.

Opening the Attorney General’s Conference in Nadi, Ratu Naiqama stressed the need for a stronger national foundation after Fiji’s four past constitutions failed to gain broad acceptance.

He says public ownership of the next Constitution will only be achieved through genuine nationwide dialogue, not rushed consultations.

“Let us not have constitutional consultations merely to tick a box. The people should be heard at every stage—from the beginning, including the preparation of the terms of reference, the appointment of members of the Constitutional Review Commission, and the formulation of consultation documents through public hearings.”

Ratu Naiqama also encouraged close collaboration between the Attorney General’s Office and the Great Council of Chiefs as the constitutional review progresses.

