Do not use unauthorized number plates: LTA

The Land Transport Authority is warning vehicle owners, car show organizers, and vendors that it will take legal action against the use, sale, or display of unauthorized number plates.

This follows increasing reports of individuals affixing unapproved personalized or novelty plates including replicas of government-issued registrations to vehicles, particularly during public displays and car events.

Offenders may face a $100 fine, and in some cases, vehicle seizure for removal of unauthorized plates.

LTA is also investigating vendors supplying such plates without approval.

Chief Executive Officer Irimaia Rokosawa says the practice poses a threat to public safety and is a clear breach of the Land Transport Act.

The Authority maintains it is the only legal body in Fiji authorized to issue and approve vehicle registration plates. Any plate not issued by LTA is deemed illegal.

Rokosawa says the Authority is aware that certain businesses are producing and selling unapproved plates for private and decorative use.

He says while vehicle shows may showcase modifications, imitating official government numbers even temporarily is strictly prohibited and undermines legal accountability.

The Authority reminds the public that all vehicle modifications, including to number plates, lighting, or structural components, must be pre-approved.

He says LTA is working with police and other enforcement bodies to tighten compliance and ensure that public safety is not compromised.

