Digital systems strengthen registration services

Fiji Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Awareness Campaign Beqa Island

Fiji has launched a nationwide Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Awareness and Registration Campaign to ensure every citizen is counted and recognized.

Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga says, that birth registration is a basic right, yet many children in rural and remote areas face delays of two to three years before being registered.

“This analysis disaggregated data by gender, maternal age, and marital status, and for the first time, standardized key geographical variables such as place of birth and place of registration for all birth records from 2015 to 2024. This was a major milestone, as it allowed us to identify priority areas and gender-specific inequities in birth registration across our islands, information that had not been possible to analyze before.”

Article continues after advertisement

Turaga says, the campaign, running from July to November, reached ten priority areas including Lakeba, Koro, Tailevu, and Navala, completing long-delayed registrations and giving families legal documentation that affirms identity and belonging.

The initiative includes mobile registration teams, hospital-based registration desks, and a move toward digital systems to improve access and efficiency.

He says these efforts will help overcome barriers such as limited connectivity, cultural practices, and lost birth notification forms.

By strengthening CRVS systems, Fiji reaffirms its commitment to equity, dignity, and inclusive development, ensuring every birth is registered, every life acknowledged, and no

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.