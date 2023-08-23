Digital economy roadmap to be revealed soon: Kamikamica

The coalition government is on the verge of launching a comprehensive plan for the establishment of a digital economy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications, Manoa Kamikamica says that while the initial groundwork has been laid, the subsequent stages of enhancements and execution require Cabinet approval before embarking on this substantial initiative.

“When that happens, it’s going to open up a lot of opportunities in terms of data warehousing, more technological developments, programming and ICT skills, so there is a potential to develop a whole industry around that.”

The undertaking garners the praise of Jason Van Der Shyff, the Chief Operations Officer of prominent United States software developer, SoftIron.

“Having the infrastructure here allows them to build this digital economy here, it allows them to get away from the pieces of papers, driver’s licenses, land titles, birth, death, marriage certificates, all of those things can become digital. There are some great examples of where this has happened.”

Meanwhile, Kamikamica says the government still plans to lay a second optic fibre cable similar to the Southern Cross Cable fibre optic network to boost the country’s telecommunications sector.