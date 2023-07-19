Desegregation of data is crucial

[Source: Australia in Fiji]

Fiji Disable Peoples Federation believes in the importance of ensuring that every assessment are able to filter and comforts the specific disability inclusion components in any assessment tools that are going to be used in terms of initial damages or any other assessment that are done before or after a disaster.

Jay Nasilasila from FDPF says that desegregation of data is vital when post disaster assessment is conducted.

“Having that tools, design in such a way that include component in disability inclusion so that they are able to not leaving them there.”

Nasilasila further says that once people with disability are missed out in terms of assessment, they are going to be missed throughout in the other phases of intervention that are going to happen in the community.

The FDPF believes that is why having the right tools and desegregated data on person with disability is vital.