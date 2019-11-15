Four arrests overnight for curfew breaches

Four people were arrested last night for breaching curfew hours whereas there were nil reports of social gathering breaches.

Two cases were recorded in the South while the North and West recorded one case each.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says while the decrease in the number of social gathering breach was anticipated due to the relaxation of restrictions, Fijians cannot be complacent.

The Commissioner says physical distancing and avoiding the sharing of bilos and glasses during any social gathering is still being emphasized, and he reiterates, if you dont need to leave your home, stay home.

More police officers he says will also be pushed forward to jetties and wharves to ensure compliance of restriction measures to avoid overcrowding which was witnessed last night in Suva.

Qiliho says they are also calling on shipping operators to assist ongoing efforts by implementing measures that will ensure their passengers or those utilizing their services are able to maintain physical distancing.

He adds they will continue to work with officials from the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji and Fiji Ports to ensure all measures are adhered to and continue to call on every individual to also take responsibility for their own well-being.























