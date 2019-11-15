Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
68 Fijians arrested for breaching curfew|FNPF revises its unemployment withdrawal policy|No new COVID-19 cases: Dr Waqainabete|WAF disappointed with disruptions in supply|Lautoka residents claim vegetables running out|FNU Semester break extended|Few drivers in Nadi caught without curfew letters|20 checkpoints set up around Vanua Levu to monitor curfew|Man tests positive for COVID-19 after Fiji departure|No RFMF personnel to carry arms within Lautoka CBD|Minister disappointed with overcrowding in markets|Public Service Vehicle to cease operations before 10pm|Reduction in FNPF contribution is a positive mechanism|Dr Raju says nationwide curfew timely|Essential services to continue with conditions to be met|People not observing social distancing outside FNPF|Stop stigmatizing those visiting fever clinics says PM|Religious programs to air on FBC 2 platform|Man charged for spreading false information|Fiji Airways seeks interest for Nadi-Los Angeles recovery flights|EFL reaching out to Fijians who can be assisted|Almost $3m spent in COVID-19 response says Minister|No shortage of market produce in Lautoka|No new cases of COVID-19 confirms PM|Market opening hours revised|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

FNPF revises its unemployment withdrawal policy

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 31, 2020 12:40 pm
The Fiji National Provident Fund has reduced its unemployment withdrawal policy from $2000 to $1000 for members who aren't affected by COVID-19, effective tomorrow.

The Fiji National Provident Fund has reduced its unemployment withdrawal policy from $2000 to $1000 for members who aren’t affected by COVID-19, effective tomorrow.

FNPF Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says this is to ensure all its members have equal access to their funds in these difficult times.

Koroi says effective from tomorrow, all applications for unemployment not related to COVID-19 will be processed under the revised policy.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is a temporary measure that has been implemented to minimize the impact on the funds savings especially due to the uncertainty of the extent and duration of the pandemic.”

The Fund says Fijians who are not affected by COVID-19 but are trying to access their unemployment benefit, must ensure they have a letter of termination or a resignation acceptance letter.

The FNPF is encouraging employers and those affected by the COVID-19 to submit their application electronically to avoid congestion outside its offices.

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.