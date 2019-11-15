FNPF revises its unemployment withdrawal policy

The Fiji National Provident Fund has reduced its unemployment withdrawal policy from $2000 to $1000 for members who aren’t affected by COVID-19, effective tomorrow.

FNPF Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says this is to ensure all its members have equal access to their funds in these difficult times.

Koroi says effective from tomorrow, all applications for unemployment not related to COVID-19 will be processed under the revised policy.

“This is a temporary measure that has been implemented to minimize the impact on the funds savings especially due to the uncertainty of the extent and duration of the pandemic.”

The Fund says Fijians who are not affected by COVID-19 but are trying to access their unemployment benefit, must ensure they have a letter of termination or a resignation acceptance letter.

The FNPF is encouraging employers and those affected by the COVID-19 to submit their application electronically to avoid congestion outside its offices.