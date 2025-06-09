Court restrains over $400,000 in assets linked to meth case

Authorities are moving to seize more than $400,000 in cash, property and vehicles linked to a major methamphetamine case.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has welcomed a Suva High Court ruling granting a permanent restraining order on assets belonging to Imran Khan, Deborah Kim and Rajneel Rohit.

The order follows a 2023 interim ruling after border officials intercepted a package from the United States containing more than one kilogram of methamphetamine.

Authorities then carried out a controlled delivery operation that led to arrests and the seizure of drugs, cash and other assets.

In her ruling, Justice Senileba Levaci found strong evidence that the assets could not be explained through legitimate income.

The court has now declared more than $404,000 held at Bred Bank, a three-bedroom house in Valelevu, and four vehicles including a BMW and Toyota models as unexplained wealth.

The ODPP is now applying to have the assets forfeited to the State, reinforcing its push to strip criminals of profits linked to illegal drugs.

The office says it will continue pursuing unexplained wealth to ensure the proceeds of crime are recovered under the law.

