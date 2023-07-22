Court remands Moore

[ Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Zoe Leila Maharaj Moore has been remanded by the Sigatoka Magistrates Court.

Maharaj was produced in court yesterday and charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs and breach of bail conditions.

It is alleged she was in possession of illicit substances, namely Ketamine and Marijuana.

Maharaj, 34, was arrested in Korotogo, Sigatoka, on Wednesday night by a team from the Western Division Narcotics Bureau.

She will reappear in court next Friday.

ACP Sakeo Raikaci says ketamine is used for pharmaceutical purposes and is listed under the Illicit Drugs Control Act 2004 as another type of drug.

He adds that the Bureau is working with stakeholders to address the emergence of new drugs.

ACP Raikaci is also urging the public to share information on illicit drug activities, as it has led to successful discoveries and arrests.