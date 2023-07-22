Coral reefs under threat

There are risks of coral bleaching around the country if the global temperature continues to rise.

This is a finding of the French Embassy through its agencies following a study conducted with the University of the South Pacific.

French Technical specialist Gregoire Salles says a rise in global temperature leads to coral bleaching, which directly contributes to climate change.

Salles says coral reefs around the World are affected by the rise in global temperatures, and Fiji could soon face the same.

He says this will mean no wave barrier and more coastal floods.

“In the context of climate change and the increase in temperatures, especially local temperatures, this kind of coral reef can die. If it dies, you don’t have these barriers anymore.”

Salles is adamant that without our reef, storm surge, and classic wave, coastal flooding and hazards can occur.