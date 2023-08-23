Concerns raised over students behavior

[File Photo]

Nightclub owners have raised concerns with the police over students trying to enter nightclubs.

Therefore, the Fiji Police is issuing a warning that such behaviour will not be tolerated.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says with many social, religious, and sporting gatherings and events scheduled over the next few days, they are intensifying their presence in schools, school camp sites, and school sporting venues.

He says this is because, after the secondary school rugby semi-finals last week, police had to ask students to return home as they were found in groups gathering in Suva.

ACP Driu says that with the events and gatherings planned, opportunists will also try to take advantage of the increased movement of people.

He is urging property owners to secure their homes and inform their neighbours or the nearest community post or station of their intention to be away for a long period of time.

ACP Driu is calling for everyone’s support in ensuring the safety and well-being of children.