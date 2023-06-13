Coalition stronger say Prasad, Kamikamica, Vasu

From left: Ifereimi Vasu, Manoa Kamikamica and Professor Biman Prasad

Members of the coalition government have reaffirmed their commitment to working together.

The coalition committee was in a meeting this afternoon, following which, they all agreed to try and work better together.

It’s understood the meeting was called because the Social Democratic Liberal Party had raised some issues pertaining to the coalition agreement.

Article continues after advertisement

SODELPA representative to the coalition committee, Ifereimi Vasu, says the issues have been resolved and they are here to stay, working together with the other two parties in government.

Committee Chair and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica reveals one of the issues includes ambassador appointments, among other things.

Kamikamica says the parties have also agreed to communicate better, as this is an area that needs improvement.

National Federation Party Leader and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad also agreeing on this, highlighted the three parties are committed to running the affairs of the nation.