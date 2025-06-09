China affirms “No military base” plans in Fiji

Chinese officials have reaffirmed their stance that there are no plans for any military bases for Fiji or anywhere in the Pacific.

The announcement was made during a commemoration of China’s People’s Liberation Army in Suva.

Chinese Defense Attache Zhang Yu states that China has no ulterior motives but rather to improve bilateral ties and corporations on various levels.

He revealed that China is willing to assist Fiji with defense training and capacity building later this year.

Fiji’s defense partnership with China will focus on development, including training, disaster response, and peacekeeping, rather than strategic alignment.

Chinese Defense Attache Zhang Yu states hopes that Fiji will be able to benefit from such capacity-building initiatives.

“And this year, we will select about 60 personnel from Fiji’s Ministry of Defense and RFMF to go to China through government and military programs. And in early October, China’s latest naval hospital ship, ARC Silk Road, will leave Fiji, and it will be a cremated voyage.”

Minister for Defence Pio Tikoduadua states that such partnerships are founded on mutual benefit and cooperation.

“So, as a Pacific island nation, Fiji continues to engage with all its partners in the spirit of goodwill and constructive dialogue. Our focus has always been and remains on safeguarding our people, supporting multilateralism and contributing positively to the maintenance of peace.”

Tikoduadua notes that Fiji’s approach to defence cooperation with China reflects a broader regional trend of engaging multiple partners to address complex security and development needs.

