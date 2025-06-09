News

Budget support to cater statistics demand

Sainimili Magimagi Multimedia Journalist

August 28, 2025 12:50 pm

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics has received a significant budget increase, enabling it to expand staffing and improve data collection amid rising national demands for official statistics.

CEO Kemueli Naiqama confirmed this support is critical to addressing the growing challenges as the SDG 2030 timeline draws closer.

He highlights that demand for statistics is expected to peak around 2030.

“The government has been very supportive, increasing our budget and staff numbers to meet the growing demand from ministries, the private sector, and international agencies,”

He emphasizes the importance of timely and accurate statistics for tracking Fiji’s progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals, noting ongoing collaboration with UN agencies and other partners to strengthen data infrastructure.

Naiqama reaffirms that the Bureau continues efforts to modernize its operations and aims to become an independent and autonomous entity to better serve Fiji’s evolving data needs.

