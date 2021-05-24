Insurance Council highlights challenges

The Fiji Insurance Council and Fiji Dental Association held virtual budget consultations with Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

The discussions focused on the premium relief provided by insurance companies, parametric insurance cover, and support for MSMEs and shipping services.

The representatives highlighted challenges brought about by the pandemic and the cyclones earlier during the year.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum stressed the need to maintain social welfare initiatives, free education, infrastructure development, access to water and electricity and access to other essential public services.

Sayed-Khaiyum also emphasized that to get to a state of normalcy, 586,000 adults will have to be vaccinated by October.

Participants in the budget consultation included representatives from LICI, BSP, Sun Insurance and practicing dentists.

Sayed-Khaiyum also met with telecommunications providers.

Telecom Fiji Ltd, FINTEL, Digicel and Vodafone presented their proposals for the National Budget and also spoke on matters related to the sector.

Participants discussed the need to move to a cashless economy, improve online businesses, online learning, interactive platforms to support students and teachers and the need to enhance telecom infrastructure.

The 2021/2022 national budget is scheduled to be announced on the 16th of this month.

