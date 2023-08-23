Boroboro water project benefits 13 families

[ Source : Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management/Facebook]

13 families residing in the Boroboro Water Project in Lekutu, Bua, now have access to clean and safe drinking water following the commissioning of the Boroboro Water Project.

Speaking at the commissioning, Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka says the project will benefit around 40 people.

The project has been funded by the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management’s Self-Help Program.

The Ministry also acknowledged UNDP Pacific’s #Gov4Res Project for its invaluable contribution towards this endeavour.

Over $12,000 worth of solar systems have also been installed in the community.

The additional funding support from the UNDP would ensure a sustainable and efficient pumping mechanism from the borehole to the water tank.