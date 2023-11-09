Boost in economic cooperation between China and Fiji

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica [left] [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica has witnessed the signing of deals potentially worth $101 million for Fiji, which signifies strong business relations and investors’ confidence between Fiji and China.

Kamikamica says attending the China International Import Expo has deepened economic and trade ties with China.

The first agreement is with Noni Tea (Fiji) Pte Ltd and Hainan Fengxi Shunuoli Industrial Co. Ltd., which promotes the development and export of noni products to China.

The five-year agreement enables both businesses to share resources and technology and, most importantly, empower mutual benefits to build an annual production base of 5,000 tonnes of noni products.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The second agreement is to further cooperation with China Forest Times Holdings Limited and Overturn Sawmill and Logging Pte Ltd in Fiji.

The strategic cooperation agreement is valued at over $33 million.

The agreement entails collaboration in the trade of bulk commodities such as timber, mahogany, and other resource products, which provides a boost to forestry exports in Fiji.

Kamikamica says the event marks the beginning of a renewed partnership and long-term collaboration between businesses in Fiji and China, building investors’ confidence.