Fijian Drua lock in support through 2028

[Supplied: Fijian Drua]

ANZ will continue its backing of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua through to the end of the 2028 Super Rugby season, reinforcing a partnership that has been part of the club since its inception.

The renewed sponsorship agreement was signed at ANZ House in Suva today, with ANZ Fiji Country Head Sohaib Mahmood and Fijian Drua Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller marking the continuation of the partnership.

ANZ remains the official bank and sponsor of both the Drua men’s and women’s teams, with its support extending beyond financial sponsorship to community initiatives and financial wellbeing programmes for players.

Mahmood says the partnership reflects the important role rugby plays in bringing Fijians together.

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“Rugby has a special place in Fiji. The Drua bring people together and represent teamwork, resilience and pride in our communities.”

He adds that ANZ is proud to remain alongside the Drua as the club enters its next chapter, with the partnership also focused on creating a positive impact beyond the field.

Miller welcomed the renewed commitment, acknowledging ANZ’s support since the Drua’s first season.

“We’re delighted to continue this incredible journey with ANZ, who have been with us since year one.”

He says the agreement reflects ANZ’s commitment to Fiji and the Drua’s growing fan base, while providing an opportunity to strengthen financial literacy programmes and community engagement.

The partnership will also support ANZ’s wider financial education initiatives, alongside its brand presence in Fiji and wherever the Drua compete.

With the agreement secured through 2028, the Drua will continue working with ANZ to strengthen the club’s connection with its supporters and communities, both on and off the rugby field.