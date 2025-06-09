Rugby League

Saifiti guides Bati’s next generation

Meli Laddpeter Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

October 23, 2026 10:28 am

The Vodafone Fiji Bati face their toughest test of the Rugby League World Cup this weekend when they take on defending champions Australia at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Veteran forward Jacob Saifiti says that alongside Fiji’s World Cup campaign, he is focusing on mentoring and developing the squad’s younger players, whom he believes will play a key role in the future of the national team.

Saifiti is encouraged by what he has seen from the emerging talent in the squad and is eager to see them continue to grow and make their mark on the international stage.

The experienced prop brings valuable NRL experience to the Bati, having spent years playing for the Newcastle Knights alongside his twin brother, Daniel Saifiti.

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He also represented Fiji at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, where he helped the side reached he semi-final.

“Yeah it’s been good, it’s a job I don’t take lightly, you know like you said with the large number of new boys in, it’s important to help nurture them. But yeah they’ve been good, going hard at training, the energy has been high and we’re happy to see that.”

Saifiti made an impressive return to the international stage in Fiji’s 40–12 victory over the Cook Islands, scoring a try and running for 123 metres.

For Saifiti, the challenge is not only about performing on the field but also helping prepare the younger players to carry Fiji Bati forward in the years to
come.

The Bati Australia on Sunday at 9:05pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

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