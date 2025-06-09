Boginisoko and Vuniyayawa to start

Fiji 7s rep, Nacani Boginisoko, will make his debut on the wing for the FIJI Water Flying Fijians tomorrow against Japan.

The Naivakarauniniu, Sanima, Kadavu speedster joins Aporosa Vuniyayawa of Viseisei, Vuda in the starting team.

Vuniyayawa had a great outing in the New Zealand’s Provincial Championship with Counties Manukau.

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He’ll wear the number six jersey and joins another Viseisei man, Isoa Nasilasila in the forwards.

There will be potential debuts for Laselase, Nadroga man, Peni Naruma who plays for Nadi in Skipper Cup, and Kavekini Boselawa of Naduri, Macuata.

Nadroga center Boselawa and Naruma are expected to come off the bench.

Peni Ravai, Tevita Ikanivere and Inoke Ravuiwasa are in front row, while Mesake Vocevoce and Nasilasila completes the tight five.

The loose forwards are Vuniyayawa, Kitione Salawa and Motikiai Murray.

Terio Tamani is the halfback with Isaiah Armstrong Ravula at fly half.

Isikeli Rabitu teams up with Tuidraki Samusamuvodre in the midfield, and the back three are Boginisoko, Joji Nasova ans Issac Ratumaitavuki Kneepkens.

You can watch Fiji play Japan live tomorrow on FBC Sports at 5:50pm.