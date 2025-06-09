Venezuelans call for elections in first national protest in nearly two years

[Source: Reuters]

Thousands of Venezuelans took to the streets on Thursday in the first nationwide opposition protest in nearly two years, as ​demonstrators demanded free elections and other political changes.

The United States has been working closely with the interim government led by acting President Delcy ‌Rodriguez since US forces captured President Nicolas Maduro in January.

Both US President Donald Trump and Rodriguez, Maduro’s former deputy, have said there will be elections, but have not set a date either for a legislative vote or a national contest for president.

Opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado, who has been outside the country for nearly a year after living in hiding following ​a contested 2024 election, has said elections must take place by July 2027.

Article continues after advertisement

Her Vente Venezuela movement organized the protest, which took place in the capital ​Caracas, as well as cities including Valencia, Maracay, San Cristobal and Maracaibo.

“Seeing this makes me happy because I know change is possible,” ⁠said 18-year-old cosmetology student Leosmary Hernandez, as she gathered with hundreds of others in northern Maracay. “I’ve been through so many hardships, so many problems because of the dollar, ​and difficulties studying. I have high hopes for my country and for our next leader, president, Maria Corina.”

“I went out to protest before, when things were much tougher, and ​I’m even less afraid today because I want my voice to be heard,” she added as music boomed around protesters waving Venezuelan flags.

Venezuela’s socialist movement, in power since 1999 under late President Hugo Chavez and then Maduro, has in the past deployed security forces against protesters decrying political repression, dizzying inflation, poor public services and other problems in the economically battered country, including after the 2024 presidential ​election.

The ruling Socialist Party called for its supporters to march from Caracas’ Plaza Venezuela, the same place the opposition planned to gather two hours later, to a location ​near the presidential palace to commemorate breast cancer awareness month.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, known for his close ties to the security services, was pictured on state television attending the march, while the ‌opposition supporters ⁠moved their protest to a nearby location.