Simpsons World Cup dream through the lens

Pitas Picture at the 2026 Rugby League World Cup. [Photo: Supplied]

Fijian photographer Pita Simpson also known as Pitas Picture is making the most of a career-defining opportunity at the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, becoming the only Fijian media photographer on the ground covering the tournament in Australia.

For Simpson, the assignment is the realisation of a long-held ambition to cover one of the world’s biggest sporting events, while documenting the Vodafone Fiji Bati’s campaign from the training paddock to match day.

The opportunity, made possible with support from Vodafone, has given Simpson the chance to follow the national side throughout all three of its pool matches in Australia.

“Covering a Rugby World Cup, an Olympics, or a major world sporting event has been on my bucket list for a very long time, so finally making it here to Australia for the Rugby League World Cup 2026 is just incredible.”

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The experience has also marked his first visit to Australia, bringing new professional opportunities and experiences as he continues to develop his craft on the international stage.

Away from the action, Simpson has also enjoyed an emotional family reunion, with relatives from Wainunu in Bua now living in Australia, welcoming him with pride and support.

Having followed his work through television and social media, the reunion gave his family the opportunity to celebrate his achievement in person.

For Simpson, the tournament is not only about capturing the intensity and emotion of international rugby league, but also about showcasing his talent and delivering for his clients on a global stage.

“I feel so fortunate to be here, and as far as I know, I’m currently the only Fijian photographer on the ground.”

As the Fiji Bati continue their World Cup campaign, Simpson is ensuring Fiji’s journey is captured through his lens, turning a personal career milestone into an opportunity to represent the country through sports photography.

Meanwhile, Fiji Bati will meet Australia at 9.05pm on Sunday at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

The Bulikula will meet Papua New Guinea Orchids at 2,15pm tomorrow at Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby.

You can watch the RLWC matches LIVE on FBC Sports.