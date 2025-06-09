Fiji moves to strengthen mining laws

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Fiji is moving to strengthen landowner rights, improve compensation and tighten mine safety under proposed reforms to its mining laws.

Cabinet has endorsed the outcomes of a review of the Mining Act 1965 and Quarries Act 1939, paving the way for two new laws aimed at improving the regulation of mineral exploration, mining and quarrying.

The proposed Mineral Exploration and Mining Bill 2026 and Mine Safety Management Bill 2026 aim to improve how mining activities are managed, with greater transparency and accountability across the sector.

The reforms also seek to improve benefit-sharing arrangements, strengthen environmental protection and provide better ways to resolve disputes involving mining activities.

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The review was jointly carried out by the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources and the Fiji Law Reform Commission, with 62 stakeholder consultations held nationwide.

Landowners, mining operators, workers, affected communities and other stakeholders were consulted as part of the review.

Before the proposed Bills are tabled in Parliament, a special consultation will be held with the Bose Levu Vakaturaga through the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs.

The reforms also propose better digital management of mining activities and stronger measures to improve workplace safety.