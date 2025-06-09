Plans first national drug recovery centre

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People affected by alcohol and drug addiction could have access to specialised treatment and long-term recovery support under plans for Fiji’s first National Alcohol and Drug Recovery Centre in Tamavua, Suva.

Cabinet has approved the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to begin preliminary preparations for the proposed centre, with support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency.

The project aims to address the growing public health concern of alcohol and drug use disorders, which affect individuals, families and communities.

The Government of the Republic of Korea has committed US$10 million in grant funding over six years to support the project.

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The proposed centre will provide treatment, rehabilitation and reintegration services to help people recover and return to their communities.

The project will also strengthen the skills and capacity of local medical professionals and addiction specialists.

The centre is expected to complement existing mental health services, including St Giles Hospital, through coordinated referrals and improved access to treatment and long-term recovery support.