Bilateral collaboration to enhance multi-ethnic affairs

Fiji and New Zealand are looking at collaboration to enhance our multi-ethnic communities.

Multi-Ethnic Affairs Minister, Charan Jeath Singh, met with the New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow, yesterday.

The meeting looked at ways to comprehend how the New Zealand government has implemented its policies of bringing all ethnic communities together through its Ministry.

The meeting focused on the need to deploy expertise towards the development of Fiji’s strategies in Multi-Ethnic Affairs and culture in accordance with the policies of the new government.

Singh says the objective is to research and develop policies that will enable the ministry to provide an equitable opportunity that meets the needs of all diverse cultural communities.

Fiji and New Zealand share a close history of strong ties encompassing heritage, culture, sports, business, and education.