Ba river dredged to reduce flood risk

Source: Ministry of Agriculture / Facebook

Dredging works on the Ba river have been completed, aimed at reducing flood risks in Ba town and nearby communities.

The project, carried out by Hall Contracting for the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways, involved the removal of over 300,000 cubic metres of silt, sand, and gravel from a 3.6-kilometre stretch of the river.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Vatimi Rayalu says the dredging has increased the river’s water discharge capacity, allowing it to release large volumes of water more efficiently during heavy rainfall and storms.

He says this is part of the National Flood Management Strategy and supports Fiji’s commitments under the Sendai Framework and Sustainable Development Goals.

Rayalu adds that the project reduces flood frequency and severity, protects agricultural land and infrastructure, and lowers long-term disaster costs.

Hall Contracting Chief Executive Cameron Hall says the works also created employment for four Fijians who were trained in dredging and workboat operations.

He says while future dredging will be required to manage sediment build-up, the current works will significantly reduce flood risks.

