Aspen Medical Foundation announces nursing scholarship

Aspen Medical Foundation, the registered charity of Aspen Medical, has announced $80,000 worth of scholarships for nurses at Lautoka and Ba hospitals.

Aspen Medical Chief Executive in Fiji, Gavin Whiteside, says these scholarships are part of their commitment towards providing continuous support and career opportunities for their team.

Whiteside says the investment in their team will ultimately benefit patients and the community.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds they are proud to offer this opportunity to four members of their team.

Two scholarships will be provided through the Australian College of Nursing for Postgraduate Diploma studies in Neonatal care, while the other two scholarships will be provided through the Fiji National University for nurses to complete their Postgraduate Diplomas in Emergency Nursing, ICU Nursing, and Perioperative Nursing.

Aspen Medical Foundation Chair Sian Keys says the scholarships are an integral part for the Foundation’s philanthropy, whether they are directly with individuals or through tertiary institutions.

Keys adds that by supporting current and future healthcare workers, whether they be in Australia or the Indo-Pacific, they can make a tangible impact on those working directly in the communities and communities that they work in.

Applications for the Australian College of Nursing will open in March 2025, whilst the FNU scholarships will begin next semester.

They will be awarded after the university has accepted the candidates.