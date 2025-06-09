A peaceful night turned violent for Valelevu family

[Photo: FILE]

A man from Valelevu is recovering after an alleged assault that left members of his family and an employee injured.

Zaheen Ali shares that the man, who is alleged to have been intoxicated, along with his partner, attacked his family and one of his employees. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday night in the Daniva area.

What was meant to be a quiet Sunday night turned into a terrifying ordeal for Zaheen Ali and his family.

Article continues after advertisement

“And he started violently abusing me, assaulting me, sorry, and my wife, who was inside, my three-year-old, and my five-year-old, all were inside. And the way that the aggression that he showed while he was assaulting was out of hand, because my kids were over there and he wasn’t even thinking about them.”

During the incident, Ali claimed threats were made against his family, adding to the fear and chaos of the attack.

“My wife and the kids are scared. My kid normally comes out in the car wash, now he doesn’t want to come out because he thinks that somebody’s going to kill him, that’s what he said. Those are the words from my eldest son. He said, Daddy, I don’t want to go outside because he might come back and he might kill me. So we are actually scared, since he’s now in court, and if he gets out again, he might come after my family again. Subject to the statement that he made, I will kill you.”

The employee, Ro Miriama Rokoura, said she was hassled by the couple who allegedly landed punches on her.

“We were arguing until we reached the corner of the car wash area. Then she grabbed my hand while her husband continuously punched me and threw my phone away.”

The matter has since been reported to the Valelevu Police Station.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.