72-year-old proves it’s never too late to chase a dream

At 72 years old, most people are slowing down, but not Ranato Bulavakarua from Togo Village on Qamea Island.

While many of his age prefer the comfort of home, Bulavakarua is charting a new course across the sea.

This week, he received a new fibreglass boat under the Government’s Seafarers Entrepreneurial Assistance (SEA) Scheme, bringing to life a dream he’s held since childhood, to start his own ferry service for villagers travelling between Qamea and Taveuni.

The former Laucala Island Resort worker said he first heard about the Government’s self-help program through the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development, and decided it was time to act.

“I checked the requirements, and I qualified. I raised one-third of the cost, and the Government helped with the rest. People told me I was too old, but I didn’t listen. I’m proof that age should never stop anyone from dreaming.”

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu, who officiated the handover on behalf of Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka, commended Bulavakarua’s determination.

He says the SEA Scheme supports hardworking Fijians like Bulavakarua by helping them buy boats and engines through cost-sharing, turning ambition into opportunity.

For Bulavakarua, the boat is more than just a vessel, it’s a symbol of independence, purpose, and the belief that it’s never too late to start again.

