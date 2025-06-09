600 drones will light Suva's sky to commemorate 50 years of China-Fiji diplomatic relations

[file photo]

Suva’s City council and the Chinese embassy is expecting to launch a drone show on September 27.

The show will be part of a grand carnival that’s currently being organized by the Suva City Council and the Chinese Embassy to commemorate 50 years of Fiji and China’s diplomatic relationship.

Chinese ambassador Zhou Jian says the anticipated carnival has been part of the embassy’s calendar for a while and it is time to make it a reality.

“The event will be open to the general public and everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate together.”

He says the carnival will have three highlights – the Chinese community will set up stalls at Albert Park to display goods and cultural stuff, the event will also feature performances featuring dances from both Fiji and China and the main event a Chinese drone show showcasing 600 drones the first in the Pacific.

Suva City Council acting chief executive Tevita Bosewaqa elaborated on the councils support towards the planned carnival.

“At a local Government level we are also doing our part through collaboration, co-ordination as a local Government, 600 drones will light the sky of Suva at night, they will take off and perform above the sea and the best view point will be on the western half of Albert Park.”

The drones will portray images and prints of Fiji’s relationship with China.

