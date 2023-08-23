28-month talks over Fukushima says PIF

The Pacific Islands Forum says that Japan’s decision to release the Fukushima nuclear wastewater into the Pacific Ocean follows an extensive consultation process spanning more than 28 months.

It says these consultations have taken place at both the highest political and scientific levels, involving the Pacific Islands Forum, the Government of Japan, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Mark Brown, the Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum and Prime Minister of the Cook Islands highlights the significance of the IAEA’s endorsement, affirming that Japan’s plans align with international nuclear safeguards and that the anticipated impacts on the environment and human health are minimal.

Article continues after advertisement

The Japanese Government’s request for Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) to prepare for the discharge of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant has been announced, with the first release scheduled for tomorrow.

Breaking their silence on this matter for the first time, the Pacific Islands Forum expresses gratitude for the guidance provided by the independent panel of scientific experts affiliated with the Forum.

Brown acknowledges the historical context of nuclear testing in the Blue Pacific region and the commitment to the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone (SPNFZ) – also known as the Treaty of Rarotonga.

He assures that the Forum will exercise utmost caution regarding nuclear matters.

Brown emphasizes that in addressing the intricate issue of Japan’s Fukushima nuclear wastewater, Forum Leaders have consistently prioritized international consultation, adherence to international law, and rigorous independent scientific assessments.

He acknowledges the existence of differing viewpoints both globally and within the Blue Pacific region.

As the Chair, Brown is committed to maintaining an open dialogue with the Government of Japan and the IAEA.

Recognizing the shared responsibility as custodians of the Blue Pacific Continent, he underscores the necessity for thorough due diligence and continuous monitoring of the planned wastewater release.

With the support of the majority, the controversial decision is set to move forward. Forum Leaders are determined to discuss the latest developments as a top priority in their forthcoming meeting, and Foreign Forum Ministers will do the same in their next month’s gathering.

The Forum Secretariat pledges to sustain the ongoing exchange of information with the Government of Japan and the IAEA, ensuring that Forum Members remain well-informed about the most recent updates and insights.