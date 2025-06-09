147 migrant worker grievances recorded

A total of 147 cases involving migrant workers have been recorded over the past three years, raising concerns about workplace compliance and treatment.

The Ministry has recovered $72,000 in unpaid wages on behalf of affected workers.

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says the most common complaints include non-payment of statutory entitlements such as annual and sick leave, unpaid overtime and breaches of employment contracts.

Singh says a joint task force with the Department of Immigration carries out regular inspections at worksites employing migrant workers, addressing issues including poor accommodation and repeat non-compliance.

“There are unauthorized deductions, occasionally related to negligence by the worker, which is actually in breach of the ERA 247, and accommodation related breaches, where decent accommodation is not provided by the employers.”

Singh adds that Repeat offenders remain a concern for the Ministry, with some employers continuing to breach labour laws despite previous warnings and enforcement action.

“And such employers are flagged with the Department of Immigration for enhanced scrutiny during future applications to recruit workers from overseas.”

Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Director Loukinikini Lewaravu says the cases range from confiscation of identification documents, reduced wages and misinformation.

“Some of them have been brought in using misinformation so they tend to provide them with different information before they depart their country and then when they get here they are received or engaged in something different so whatever that they were promised is not fulfilled when they arrive here.”

Calls have been made for greater awareness and stronger internal workplace mechanisms to ensure migrant workers understand where and how to seek help when mistreated.

