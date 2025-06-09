Sinners scores 17 nods, One Battle After Another earns 14

source: abc / website

The gothic vampire period drama Sinners has topped the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, securing 17 nods, followed by One Battle After Another with 14.

The Ryan Coogler film earned nominations including best picture, director, actor (Michael B. Jordan), supporting actress (Wunmi Mosaku), costume and production design.

Even still, it fell short of the 18 nods Barbie earned two years ago.

