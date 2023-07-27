Singer Sinead O'Connor dies aged 56

[Source: Reuters]

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, known for topping the charts around the world with the 1990 song “Nothing Compares 2 U”, has died at the age of 56, Irish national broadcaster RTE quoted her family as saying on Wednesday.

Brash and outspoken – her shaved head, pained expression, and shapeless wardrobe a direct challenge to popular culture’s long-prevailing notions of femininity and sexuality – O’Connor changed the image of women in music in the early 1990s.

She crashed onto the global music scene at the beginning of the decade with her mesmerizing version of the song originally written by Prince, facing directly into the camera for the music video that has subsequently been viewed almost 400 million times on YouTube.

Known as much for her outspoken views on religion, sex, feminism and war as for her music, she will be remembered in some quarters for ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II during a television appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”

O’Connor converted to Islam in 2018 and changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat, though continued to perform under the name Sinead O’Connor.