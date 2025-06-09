Rajinikanth creates HISTORY! Jailer 2 bags record Rs. 160 cr. OTT deal

[Source: Reuters]

Rajinikanth is undoubtedly the biggest superstar of Indian Cinema, who commands longevity like no one else has.

With 50 years of reign as a leading man, he is all set for the release of his next, Jailer 2 directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

The film is a sequel to the 2023 cult Jailer, and is among the most awaited films of the year.

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Jailer 2 has cracked the biggest non-theatrical deal of 2026, surpassing King.

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According to reliable sources, Rajinikanth starrer has fetched a humongous sum of Rs. 160 crore from a streaming partner. “It’s the biggest non-theatrical deal of the year, as well as the biggest of all time for a Tamil Film, surpassing Leo.

Rajinikanth is flexing his superstardom with the sequel to his most loved film of the last 15 years,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source also informs that the film is confirmed for a theatrical release in October, and the makers are gearing up to kick-start their theatrical campaign.

It marks the return of Rajinikanth to play the character of Tiger Muthuvel.

More details on the structure of this historic deal is awaited, but the OTT platforms are clearly betting big on the Superstar Rajinikanth saga.